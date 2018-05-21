Senator Abiodun Olujimi, the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, has expressed concern over the “declining fortunes” of her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State.

Making veiled reference to Governor Ayodele Fayose, the senator representing Ekiti South attributed the massive defection from the PDP to other political parties to the dictatorial tendency of the governor, stressing that the exodus was triggered by “one-man dictatorship, oppression, hopelessness and totalitarianism in Ekiti PDP”.

Mrs. Olujimi said the party members were leaving in droves to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), among others.

Her supporters said “the party is depleted, unimaginably factionalised and fast drifting into despondency” in Ekiti.

In her official statement issued at the end of her campaign team’s meeting at the weekend where the last PDP governorship primary was reviewed, Olujimi said the PDP was drifting towards despondency.

The statement, signed by Bunmi Olugbade, the coordinator-general, on Sunday, the campaign team vowed to remain in PDP, but would resist threat and intimidation.

The senator’s supporters described Governor Fayose’s continuity agenda of having Prof. Kolapo Olusola, his deputy, as successor as a “continuity of slavery and servitude where members remain slaves in their own party.”

While stressing that they shall remain in the PDP as members and stakeholders, the passed a vote of absolute confidence in Senator Olujimi.

They resolved: “We abhor and shall resist all forms of threat, oppression, victimisation and humiliation.

“We shall remain resolute, fearless and courageous in our demand for internal democracy, justice, rule of law, fairness and equity within the PDP in achieving the ideals, aims and objectives which Senator Olujimi stands for.

“We separated the real, fearless PDP owners from the coerced, appointed delegates who voted against their conscience for fear of being removed as councillors, council chairmen and vice chairmen, party executives and honourable members by their sole appointer and sole administrator as against the PDP constitution (as amended in 2017).”

“It is saddening to note that, with the exception of the three-man adhoc delegates who were elected at their various wards, all others were appointed at the pavilion inside the Government House on the mantra that ‘wherever I go, you follow’. We all forgot that Ekiti voters were the heroes of 16-0 in the 2014 election and not one man.

“Today, our party is depleted, unimaginably factionalised and fast drifting into despondency in Ekiti State. Several members of our party have defected to APC, SDP, ADP, Mega Party, among others as a result of poor party administration and compulsory loyalty to one man, forgetting that a tree does make a forest.”