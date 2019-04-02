<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Senate Minority leader Biodun Olujimi has expressed optimism that the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Ekiti State will re-establish its dominance in the State’s political horizon.

Olujimi said the party has put behind the defeat it suffered in the just concluded general election and determined to take over Ekiti State through democratic means in 2022.

According to INEC results, the All Progressives Congress won all the three Senate, six House of Representatives and 26 Assembly seats in the 2019 general election.

She stated that the present APC-led administration in the State has failed to meet the expectation of the people, saying the quick resurgence of the party was a child of necessity in order to take over.

Olujimi who spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday explained that Fayemi lost some years back and relaunch itself into saddle, saying PDP is cocksure of springing itself back to the corridor of power.

“Whether you like it or not, PDP will bounce back. When a new government came in they swept everything and the next thing you find is that other comes and sweeps everything. And We are going to sweep everything next time around.

“I believe PDP also will bounce back if swords are sheathed and we reconsolidate our party.

“What was required of the party is to put its house in order and we have begun moves to reconcile aggrieved individuals within the party.

“And those that have left the party for greener pastures will soon return home because they were disenchanted.

“And the Internal crisis will soon be resolved very soon and efforts will be geared towards liberating Ekiti people from shackles of penury, unemployment among others”.

She, however, urged party members not be dismayed by the outcome of the polls but remain steadfast and committed, saying PDP will be back to its formidable political base.

Speaking on the poor performance of the PDP in Ekiti during the general election, Olujimi said the party’s lingering internal crisis contributed partially to the woeful performance coupled with electoral malpractices.

She added that the election was fraught with electoral irregularities, saying “the exercise was not free, fair, credible but characterised with electoral fraud.

“It was a daylight robbery as the electorate were driven away from Polling booths. If it has been free, fair and devoid of rancour, I would have garnered more than the 54,000 votes”, she said.

The minority Leader, however, stressed the need for electoral reform, saying Nigerian electoral process does not encourage democratic consolidation but rather cast a pall on the country’s democratic status.

“We need to look at the electoral process and make sure it is improved better because West Africa and Africa are looking on us”, Olujimi said.