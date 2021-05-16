Biodun Olujimi has called on the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile contending groups in Ekiti State or risk losing the 2022 Governorship election.

Mrs Olujimi, a former Minority Leader in the Senate, gave the warning Sunday in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Council area while commissioning blocks of classrooms and distributing fertilizers and other inputs to farmers in Ekiti South.

She said the party had no luxury of time and should expedite action to settle the disputes among party members in the state.

Mrs Olujimi maintained that the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee should commence genuine process of reconciliation as any delay might spell doom for the party in the forthcoming election.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, however, cautioned leaders of the party in the state against placing curse on perceived opponents of their anointed candidates for the election.

Mrs Olujinmi said such action was not only unacceptable, but also condemnable.

She said the party leaders in Ekiti are expceted to preach peace, love and reconciliation.





”Winning elections require the support of all party men and women. There is no doubt that time is running out for PDP in Ekiti, I believe that we should explore peaceful avenue before we embark on any extraneous steps.

”The party leadership must sit down and look at all the issues and resolve amicably, failure to do so will not be palatable for the party and I am sure the party is aware of this.

“If they don’t do that, the party may not be able to focus on the task ahead and we don’t want the PDP to be out of the picture in 2022. We need to guard against it,” she said.

“The language of leadership should be peace, love and reconciliation, because political parties operate open door policy, In other words, you are free to join and you are free to leave.

“This leadership that we laid claim to cannot be conferred by us, It is the people that will confer it on us.

“That is why we need to always respect our followers and consider them in decision making.

“ In all of this only one person will be candidate and only one person will be governor, and it is only God that can anoint the person, So, in political participation, there should be decency.

“We have to be nice to each other and ensure that there is peace,” she said.