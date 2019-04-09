<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senate minority leader, Biodun Olujimi, has said she will never defect to another political party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of her personal principles and values as a politician.

She also said the PDP had a certain liveliness that is missing in other political parties in the country.

The lawmaker added that many of those who left the party for others may not be satisfied where they are.

Olujimi, who represents Ekiti South district in the National Assembly, stated this in an interview with a national daily.

When Asked if she would leave the PDP following her defeat at the 2019 general elections, she replied: “I am someone, who is grounded. I can never defect and the reason is simple. One must be known for honour, integrity, and steadfastness.

“This is the party, where I have achieved a lot. Why do I need to change it for another?

“What am I looking for than to serve my people and if they don’t want to be served, what do I do?

“There is no party like PDP. The truth is that it is the liveliest party, we are always there for one another and we support each other.

“It is really difficult to leave PDP for another party; it is the party that is ready to listen to the views of every member. We are trying to get our members back.

Olujimi further said she and other like-minded politicians in Ekiti have started a rebuilding process of the PDP in the state to take over power in 2022.

“Whether you like it or not, when a new government comes, as the head, they sweep everything away, but we are going to sweep the polls next time around,” she said.