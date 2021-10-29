Senator Okowa: PDP ready to rescue Nigeria

The Chairman, Accreditation Sub-Committee, National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday said the party is ready to rescue Nigeria from prevailing challenges.

Okowa, who is the Governor of Delta state, made the remarks at a meeting of the Committee held at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

He said the PDP is ready to take over leadership at the centre in 2023, emphasizing that the convention would strengthen unity and democracy in the party and the country.

Governor Okowa, who urged members of the committee to be transparent, objective and fair in the handling of their responsibilities, said the committee’s assignment is the “soul of the convention”.

Stressing that over-crowding would not be permitted, Okowa said only those accredited by the committee would be allowed to vote at the convention.

He restated that the convention would send a signal to the party in power that its time was up. He, therefore, sued for the support of PDP members in the task of rebuilding the party for greater success.

Okowa disclosed that the party has reached a consensus on most of the elective positions at the convention, adding that only two positions were still open for contest.

He, however, expressed hope that consensus would also apply to the remaining position going by the efforts being made by the leadership of the party.

“I welcome all of you to this meeting and it is my hope that we do our work as diligently as we can so that at the end of the day the PDP will be proud of our work as Accreditation Sub-Committee.

“Processes must have to be put in place to ensure that only those who were duly accredited will be in a position to vote at the convention.

“People look up to us and they expect that at the end of the day we would have done what is supposed to be done and done rightly also.

“If there is trust in the convention, that trust must start from the process of accreditation and we must do the best that we can for this country.

“We are not expecting to have a contentious convention because we are doing the best that we can within the leadership of the party in trying to ensure that we limit the level of the contest at the convention.

“The PDP believes in building consensus, so we are still talking with the contestants and within the party leadership to see how we can reduce the contest and I believe that we will be able to agree as much as possible.”

He said where the party has failed to build a consensus, there would be a contest.

“As at this morning, it’s only two of the positions that we have not been able to build consensus on at the moment.

“Every other position we have been able to build consensus. So, we are looking forward to a very peaceful convention that we believe will be able to strengthen our party and send the right message to Nigerians that as a party we are truly prepared to rescue this nation.

“As a party, we must use this convention to prove to Nigerians that we are truly prepared to take over governance for the good of our nation and our people. So let’s have that in our heart as we do the work rightly.

“It is our prayer that every position will not be contested for so that we just walk in and cast the yes votes.

“But even if we are going to contest for one or two votes we still have to ensure that things are done in such a manner that it is transparent and the whole world will see that we are a democratic party and we are prepared to do the right thing to send the right communication to Nigerians that we are truly prepared for the future,” he added.