Former governor of Imo State, and senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, was the cynosure of eyes when he walked in while oat of office was being administered on Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The crowd could not help chanting his title “Owelle” as he walked to the podium, acknowledging their greetings with a wave of the hand even as the Masters of Ceremony begged the crowd for silence.





Dignitaries present on the occasion were Hon Chike Okafor representing Okigwe South, Ugonna Ozuruigbo representing Nkwere/Isu/Nwangele, Paschal Obi representing Ideato North and South and Kingsley Uju representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oru West federal constituency.

Others were Chief Martins Agbaso, Eze Cletus Ilomuaya, Eze Samuel Ohiri and former Speaker of the State Assembly, Godfrey Dikeocha. Others were National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Andy Ubah and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.