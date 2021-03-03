



Former Governor Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the threat by some of his constituents to recall him, describing those behind the move as political robbers.

A group, Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), had threatened to initiate recall proceedings against the former governor, who is representing Orlu zone in the Senate.

But in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha alleged that N1 billion was released by those behind the move.

Blaming it on Governor Hope Uzodimma, Okorocha advised him to use such funds for the payment of salaries and pension arrears to retired citizens of the state.

He said, “A group known as Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, has told its audience that it is going to recall the Senator, Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha from the Senate and for whatever is their reason.

“We would have ignored the adult delinquents, but for those who might not know the history or story of the elements behind OPOCA, we have decided to react accordingly.

“Those behind OPOCA are political undertakers who glory in absurdities, simply to enlarge their coast or make their leaking pockets fat. And not just for any meaningful venture, but for leisure and pleasure.





“For those who do not know the group, the characters in OPOCA were the same people who carried the mock coffin of Chief Arthur Nzeribe when he was in the Senate and they did that to please Chief Achike Udenwa, who was governor then.

“They were also the same group that confined Chief Achike Udenwa to their Hall of shame. They did that to please Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was governor then.

“In 2015, the same group wrote petition to the Inspector General of Police against Chief Hope Uzodinma alleging assault. They did that to please Rochas Okorocha who was governor then and they had done that, thinking that Okorocha would make them commissioners. But Okorocha was not interested in the group using him to fight anybody. He rather appointed two of them Special Advisers.

“We have heard that they have been given N1 billion for the recall gimmick. Our only advice is that the governor should use the money to help in paying workers, teachers, pensioners and so on, who have not been paid for several months and there is no sign all the end of the tunnel.

“We are also worried that with the way security has deteriorated in the state, some people with the backing of the state government, would be engaging in activities that would further submerge the security situation in the State.”