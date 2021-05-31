Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Federal Constituency, Rochas Okorocha, says good leadership had become necessary to end the cycle of violence in parts of the country.

He knocked the current leadership for lacking the required vision to turn the country around.

Okorocha spoke in a statement in Abuja on Monday, on the heels of Sunday’s murder of Ahmed Gulak, aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was killed by assailants in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The police had said that Gulak’s killers trailed him on his way to the Sam Mbakwe International Airport where he was shot severally.

But according to Okorocha, Gulak’s death was a pointer that Nigeria “awaits the right leadership to become another enviable and strong nation among the comity of the nations of the world.”

He said, “There is nothing wrong with our country but something wrong in our country.





“There is nothing wrong with the Head of State of our country but there is something wrong with the state of the head of our country and there’s need for us to correct that which is wrong with the head, and it takes leadership to put things and get things right in our nation.”

According to Okorocha, given the country’s wealth of “potential energy,” it had no reason to suffer the current wave of insecurities bedevilling her.

He said, “A nation rich in cultural diversity having over 500 languages with major tribes as Hausa 27.4% of the population, Yoruba 21% and Igbo 14.1%; and with these unparallel wealth of resources, one would expect a near if not a perfect state of a nation void of both past and present challenges.”

Decrying the spate of insurgencies, killings, corruption, bad governance, and other social ills plaguing the country, he maintained that the country’s “vast resources both human and natural is waiting to explode economically if properly harnessed rightly by the leadership of the nation.”

Okorocha further knocked the current leadership for lacking the required vision to turn the country around.