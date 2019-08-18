<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday cautioned against further attacks on his personal property by the state government.

The former governor, now a Senator, alleged in a telephone chat with newsmen that the Secretary to the Imo State Government, Hon Uche Onyeaguocha, broke into his private guest house without warrant or any form of authorisation.

He alleged further that the SSG, chased away security men on duty, broke into the house, ransacked it and made away with documents before locking it up and went away with the keys.

According to the embittered ex-governor, the recent invasion of his private guesthouse, followed series of other calculated attacks on his properties and that of his family members since he left office.

He warned against taking his silence over the victimization of his family members for granted, adding that Nigeria is a country governed by rules and regulations and not emotions.

He said, “in the last couple of months, the government of Emeka Ihedioha has launched and sustained attacks on my property and that of my family members. They had raided my wife and daughter’s businesses places and I have reportes to the authorities.

“Now the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeaguocha, went to my private guesthouse, chased away the security men and broke into the house, ransacked it and made away with documents, locked up the house and took the keys. I have been quite about all theae unwarranted attacks but they should not take my silence for granted.

“Nigeria is a country that is governed by rules and not emotions, if they have anything against me, they should follow it within the ambit of the law”.

But Onyeagucha denied that he invaded Okorocha’s house. He said that he only recovered the property following the directives of the governor that all government properties in the possession of former government officials must be recovered for public use.

Speaking through his Special Adviser, Media, McDonald Enwere, the SSG said, “Okorocha had, in the twilight of his administration, built houses for himself and former governors and these houses have not been utilised and the present governor had directed that all government properties should be recovered. That is one of those property that was built on government land. And so it belongs to the government.

“So the SSG only carried out the directives of the governor. No single document was removed as the house is still virgin. ”

Asked why it was only Okorocha’s property that was recovered when there were others,. Onyeagucha, said the government is still considering what use to put them into.

Okorocha had built five houses for former governors Sam Mbakwe, Evan Enwerem, Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim and himself at the famous Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu Square.