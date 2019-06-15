<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There is no end yet to altercation brewing between the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and the incumbent, Emeka Ihedioha.

Okorocha in a press statement by his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, had accused Ihedioha of harassing him and his family everywhere they went.

He cited an instance where some people claiming to be working for the state government invaded a mechanic workshop at Orji, a suburb of Owerri where her daughter, Uloma Nwosu, took her car for repairs and forcefully took away the car even after she provided the particulars of the vehicle.

According to Okorocha’ claim, the agents who claimed to be members of the task force on recovery of government properties, threatened to beat up her daughter if she failed to hand over the vehicle key.