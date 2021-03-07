



Pioneer National publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon has expressed concern that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is handling insurgency and banditry in the northeast and north-west with kid gloves.

Okon who is also the Spokesperson of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, made the assertion yesterday during an interaction with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.

He regretted that the same government left the armed bandits, and Boko Haram insurgents destroying lives and property to be moving freely but deployed military forces to the Southeast to descend on unarmed agitators.

His words, “It is unfortunate that the Buhari-led Federal government is treating insurgents and armed bandits with kid gloves by leaving them to operate freely on daily basis in the northeast states, tormenting and dehumanizing Nigerians.

“Regrettably, the same government is out to crush unarmed agitators in the Southeast using the military. I condemn the militarization of Igbo land by this government.

” Why not deploy the same military might to crush bandits and insurgents being paid the ransom for kidnapping women and children in Zamfara, Kaduna, and other parts of the North? I have since stopped recognizing Buhari’s government as my government.





“It is giving Law-abiding Nigerians concern that the primary responsibility of government which is to ensure the security of lives and property is no longer guaranteed under the present administration.

Senator Okon described the recent order by president Buhari to security agencies to shoot at sight those caught brandishing AK47 as inadequate, saying what he, (Buhari) should have given them was the express order to wipe out insurgents and criminals from the country.

He stressed that it was time for Law abiding Nigerian citizens must work collectively to bring the country back from the brink of disaster.

Reacting to the outcome of a recent meeting of Eket and Uyo PDP Stakeholders, Okon, explained that Eket Stakeholders was on a solidarity visit to appreciate the support Uyo accorded their son governor Udom Emmanuel and also pledged to return the gesture in 2023 when the number one seat would be zoned to Uyo again.

He said he is confident that governor Emmanuel’s completion agenda would further define the destiny and future of Akwa Ibom and called on the full support of the people towards its success.

“2023 is not just about Uyo producing the next governor, it is the turn of Itu/Ibiono federal constituency for the sake of justice and fair play”, Senator Okon stressed.