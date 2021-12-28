Senator Ojudu calls for unity in Ekiti APC

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has expressed concern over the state of affairs in the party in Ekiti State, alleging sharp divisions amongst stakeholders.

Ojudu, the Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, said it was high time the party addressed the fundamental issues rocking its existence in Ekiti before it was too late.

Addressing members of the party and his political associates at his residence in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, Ojudu explained that he had dropped his political ambition in order to ensure unity and progress of the APC ahead of 2022.

The President’s aide lamented that the crises in the APC had snowballed into open confrontations where members allegedly engaged themselves in a free-for-all.

He argued that unless some drastic measures were taken to salvage the alleged worsening situations, the party might be heading in the wrong direction.

Ojudu said, “Unless we want to deceive ourselves, there are divisions everywhere. I even learnt a big fight broke out at the governor’s residence yesterday (Sunday) and people were throwing water sachets and shouting ‘ole, ‘ole. No one appears to be in charge of the party,” Ojudu lamented.

He said he decided to sacrifice his governorship ambition and maintain neutrality in 2022 to afford him the opportunity to mediate and resolve nagging issues for the party to be victorious in the June 18 election.

The former legislator disclosed that he was prepared to work with other stakeholders in ensuring that APC did not ride on the wrong horse to the all-important 2022 Governorship election.

“What we are seeing today in Ekiti APC portrays a very bad omen for our party, but we will salvage the situation so that we can rescue whatever that remains for the benefit of all of us.