Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has hailed the judgment of the National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal, which annulled the election of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.

In a statement issued by Dr. Ndubusi Eke, the Director-General of Ohuabunwa’s “Follow Better” Campaign Organisation, in Umuahia on Wednesday, Ohuabunwa described the judgment as “a triumph of justice and democracy in Nigeria.”

He said that the judiciary had once again justified itself as the last hope of the common man, pointing out that he went to the tribunal “to get justice”.

He said the judgment further demonstrated that “truth will always triumph over falsehood, no matter how long it might take.”

He stated, “The judiciary has again shown that it remains the last hope of the common man, and a critical stakeholder in our democracy.”

According to Ohuabunwa, the tribunal has spoken in clear terms that Abia north senatorial election was a charade, considering the massive rigging that characterised the poll.

“The judiciary has again made a loud statement that no one can subvert the will of the people and get away with it”, he said.

Ohuabunwa expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious at the supplementary poll, saying, “my people are waiting for an opportunity to recover their stolen mandate”.

“I thank God who has always sustained me and my victory because I passed through this way in 2015/2016.

“So, I am confident that God will again sustain this victory. No one can subvert the will of the people.

“The supplementary poll will be a walkover for Follow Better,” Ohuabunwa said, while thanking his supporters for their relentless support.

He promised to ensure the full realisation of all the ongoing constituency projects he attracted and the ones captured in the 2019 budget for the area, if he returned to the Senate.

The tribunal on Monday invalidated the election of Kalu, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia North.

The Justice Cornelius Akintayo-led panel annulled the election on the ground that it did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the principle of margin of lead.

It therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary poll in eight wards in Arochukwu council area and other wards and units in Abia North, where results of the February 23 poll were not collated.