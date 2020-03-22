<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the incarceration of Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district continues to generate passions and emotion, as two principal political actors in the district, ex-Senator Moa Ohuabunwa of PDP and businessman, Chief David Ogba Onuoha of APC have disagreed over the call in some quarters to declare the seat vacant and conduct a bye-election for the zone.

Ogba, who recently dumped APGA for the APC has accused Ohuabunwa of sponsoring the clamour for the senate President to declare the Abia North senatorial seat vacant following the incarceration of the occupant, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of APC and direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold a fresh poll.

It will be recalled that a group from Abia North had alleged that since Kalu who is currently serving a 12-year jail term following his conviction on a N7.2 billion fraud case since December 2019 is no longer in the Senate to represent the people, a bye-election to replace him is the best option in order to fill the gap created by his absence from the red chamber.

But Ogba, reacting to the call in a press statement, blamed it on Ohuabunwa and asked the Senate President to ignore such call. He explained that Ohuabunwa was “scheming to return to the Senate through the back door “.

But in a swift reaction to Ogba’s allegations, Dr Ndubuisi Eke, the Director General of Ohuabunwa’s political structure, the “Follow Better Organisation”, dismissed Ogba’s statement, describing him as “a cheap political popularity seeker who thinks the fastest way to get public attention is to attack Ohuabunwa”.





According to him, Ogba as “a political rolling stone needed the character to command followership” and challenged him “to explain to Abia North and his party why he has returned to APC “.

“Ogba, the former APGA flag bearer for the Abia North seat only moved over to APC to position himself for a likely bye-election. In less than three years Bourdex, typical of a political desperado, has been to three different parties. He jumped from the PDP where he was in 2015 to APGA, and later defected to APC before 2019 from where he again ran to APGA as its flag bearer”, Eke alleged.

He further averred that Ogba “instead of hiding his face in shame after his abysmal failure in the 2019 poll, has again jumped back to APC”, questioning rhetorically, “how do you trust such a political unstable character?”

The Ohuabunwa’s DG expressed shock that instead of joining forces with patriotic Abia North constituents who are concerned about the political vacuum created by Kalu’s incarceration with its attendant implications on the zone, Ogba is only busy “chasing after the wind “.

Ogba had in the press statement signed by his media aide, Amara Umunna recalled that Ohuabunwa lost his bid to return to the Senate at the Court of Appeal Owerri after a protracted legal tussle with Kalu, pointing out he (Ohuabunwa) should accept his defeat as a sportsman.