



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and senator representing Abia-North District, Mao Ohuabunwa, has cried out over an alleged plan by senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Orji Uzor Kalu, to rig the forthcoming election.

Ohuabunwa alleged in Umuahia on Tuesday that Kalu has been going about boasting that the Senate result for Abia North is a foregone conclusion as, according him, “he has the electoral officers in his pocket”.

He further alleged that Kalu had in one of his outings boosted that he has already written result of the senatorial election for the district and that he has the list of electoral officers including the collation and returning officers under his lock.

He said: “It is baffling that Kalu is saying that he has a list of officers of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are supposed to work during the election in Abia North district, which I as a candidate do not have.

“In 2015, Kalu bought the INEC returning officer who could not announce the result of the elections held in the state as he had to abscond, leaving the result to be announced by one of the officers of the commission”.

Ohuabunwa noted that he has written a petition to all the relevant security agencies in the state, alerting them of Kalu’s boasting. “Even as I felt that it was not necessary, the way things are, we need to alert the general public about the situation,” he said.

He then urged Abians not to be intimidated, but to be very watchful during the election, stressing that PDP is a peaceful party, as the people want a free and fair election where everyone would be given a level playing ground.

In his reaction to the allegation, Kalu’s media aide, Maduka Okoro, described it as untrue, adding that Kalu, as a private citizen, was neither in charge of INEC nor in control of the security agencies.