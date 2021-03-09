



Senator representing Ebonyi Central, Obinna Ogba, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State is not losing any sleep with the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogba, who with the former governor of the state and senator representing Ebonyi North, Sam Egwu, led Ebonyi delegates to the PDP South East zonal congress in Enugu on Saturday, said the PDP was still strong as ever even with the defection of Umahi.

Reacting to a question on the impact of Umahi’s action on the party, Ogba said what was remarkable in the whole episode was that PDP only lost the governor and not the people.





He said: “Well, we lost the governor but we didn’t lose the people. The people are still with us, very much with us and with the attendance of Ebonyi people, the delegates you’ve seen in this arena, it shows you that nobody is missing in PDP that we know.”

Ebonyi State came to the PDP Zonal congress with a quality crowd that left many baffled and the state also won and retained the post of the national vice chairman (South East) of the party, in the person of Ali Odefa.

Ogba said the party does not begrudge the governor on his personal decision as it was his right to chose where to belong.