The senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Senator Obinna Ogba on Saturday called on the two warring communities; Enyibichiri Echialike in Ikwo Local government area and Enyigba in Abakaliki Local government area of the state to stop further killings and destruction of property.

Recall that, there has been wanton killings, abduction of innocent persons by hoodlums and destruction of property resulting from the recent renewed communal boundary disputes rocking the two warring communities.

Ogba made this disclosure when he paid a condolence visit to the family of John Nwite Nweke of Okperu Echara, Ikwo who lost 6 of their children in the renewed crisis.

Recall also that the said Nweke family lost their lives at FUNAI road while returning from the matriculation ceremony that took place at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

The Senator described the killing of the family of 6 and others as unfortunate and emphasised the need for the people to embrace peace, adding that no state has ever developed in the midst of crisis and destruction of lives and property.

He commended the State Governor, Chief David Umahi for the prompt action the administration took to avert further killings in the area pointing out that as the Senator Representing Ebonyi central, he would work assiduously to ensure peace between the two communities.

Senator Ogba who described the people of Ikwo and Izzi as brothers noted that killings and destruction of property have never brought solution to any dispute, rather they escalate the crisis as those who lost their loved ones would always live with pain and trauma.

Senator Ogba while consoling the family and Echara people of Ikwo Noyo clan over the death of their sons and daughters urged them to bear the loss and promised of his determination to alleviate their suffering and economic hardship.

He urged the people to remain calm as both the federal and the state government are already finding lasting solution to the lingering crisis between the two brothers.