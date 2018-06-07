The senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Stella Oduah, formally defected to the All Progressive Grand Alliance from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the national secretariat of her new party in Abuja.

“I am here as a politician, a true Southeasterner and a very proud Igbo woman. Today is home-coming for me. This is where my heart has always been. Before, the enabling environment was not created for various reasons but now, it exists, so I am now where my heart belongs,” the former Minister of Aviation said.

She said she was attracted to APGA as a political party because of it has philosophy which connects with the needs and aspirations of the people.

“Political party should be where philosophy resonates. I had always believed that without philosophy, political parties will be mere association of businessmen and women but APGA goes far beyond that. It is a movement.

“APGA is where you care about your neighbour. If you recall in 2011, I started a campaign called ‘Neighbour to Neighbour’. The initiative is about caring for our neighbours and that is what party politics is all about; where you have an aspiration to make a difference. In politics, it is important that you ensure that what you met is not what you leave behind but that you will always add value and strive to improve the lives of the people,” she said.

While welcoming her, the National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye, said the party expect more Nigerians to join its ranks in the days ahead.

“We are going to have more of this kind of function in the next three months. We are seeking the cooperation of all the members of APGA. We must remain united. It is only in unity that we will achieve our objective of building a strong egalitarian political party,” Oye said.