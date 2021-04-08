



A member of the National Assembly, Senator Stephen Odey, has disclosed that the Supreme Court did not sack him as the senator representing Cross River North in the Senate.

In an open letter to the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, a legal luminary, Mr. Omang Omang, had urged the Senate president to stop the current occupant of the Cross River North senatorial seat, Dr. Stephen Odey, from attending plenary on the grounds that the apex court has ruled that Hon Jarigbe Agom is the authentic winner of the seat.

Speaking yesterday while playing host to some of his constituents, Odey cleared the air on the apex court ruling, saying the Supreme Court’s ruling never and did not invalidate his seat as a senator.

He said: “The Supreme Court’s ruling never and did not invalidate my position. I am still the authentic and only senator representing the good people of Cross River North.”

He said the only court case that dealt with issue of candidate of the PDP was the one that ruled in his favour at the both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, both in Calabar.

The senator averred that Agom was only playing to the gallery as all the issues have been resolved.





He told his constituents who were on solidarity visit to him that: “The Senate president won’t be coerced into embarking on illegality just because somebody somewhere wants his greed to be obeyed. The issue of who was the PDP authentic candidate and winner of the election has been determined by relevant courts and institutions as well as the party which conducted the primaries.

“That was why the case went to the Supreme Court, and the court ruled that there was an error in service. I only approached the court to show cause that the two people contesting my position were illegally laying claims to it and that the person sitting on that seat was alive and well.”

Earlier, the group led by Hon David Okache and Chief Dennis Oko said their visit became necessary to assure the senator that the people in Cross River North senatorial district were not only solidly behind him but would ensure they do all they can to protect the overwhelming electoral mandate the people gave him.