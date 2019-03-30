<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Musilui Obanikoro, former minister of State for Defense has said that Babajide Sanwo-Olu will serve the people of Lagos State in humility going by his record of service, saying that the essence of governance is service to the people.

The senator made the statement when he spoke to journalists on Friday, shortly before the presentation of certificate of return to Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Lagos.

Obanikoro said, “In any struggle there must be a winner and also winners, mind you I did not say losers. I am not talking about losers because we don’t have losers in Lagos. The essence of governance is about service, once the candidate of any party is elected, he becomes the governor of everybody. Today, Sanwo-Olu is not a governor of All Progressives Congress (APC) members but governor of Lagos State. The reason he has aspired to that office is to serve the people of Lagos State, and there is no doubt in my mind, given the record of his service, that he would perform well.” He said.

He used the opportunity to also give a word of advice to the governor-elect, charging him to continue to have the fear of God and lead the people in humility.