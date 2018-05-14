The Senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has said he cannot be cowed, intimidated or muzzled out of office in 2019 by anybody.

Nwaoboshi, who spoke when the Ibusa Community Development Union, ICDU, paid him a solidarity visit, noted that his arraignment in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has nothing to do with fraud and corruption, adding that it was “pure business transaction.

“If anybody thinks he can muzzle or cow me, he is wasting his time because I can never be cowed, I can never be intimidated and I believe that justice will be done. I believe in God and I will be vindicated in the end.”

Nwaoboshi, elated with the support and solidarity while in Lagos and back at home, said he was happy with the unity among the Ibusa people.

“I am sincerely overwhelmed by the gesture from our town. Now, it is clear that we are becoming more united,” he said.

Earlier, in a solidarity letter presented to Senator Nwaoboshi by ICDC President and Secretary, Sir E.U. Monye and Sir Henry Okonkwo respectively, the people said: “We are appalled and intrigued at the sudden realization and consciousness, in 2018, of a phantom allegation by EFCC which dates back to 2007, levelled against our son, Senator Nwaoboshi.

“The case brought against the senator was a manipulated machination of conspiratorial minds of political enemies and opponents who feel highly uncomfortable and uneasy about the towering stature, rising profile and meteoric ascendancy of Nwaoboshi.”