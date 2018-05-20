The senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly and Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has given 6.4 Kva generating set to each of the 98 Ward Secretaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North Senatorial District.

The generators were given to the beneficiaries on behalf of the senator by the Director General of Senator Peter Onyekachukwu Nwaoboshi (SPON) Campaign Organisation, Mr. Frank Nwugo, during a ceremony presided over by the chairman of the campaign organisation, Hon. Pascal Adigwe, at the campaign office in Asaba Saturday.

Nwugo revealed that 98 ward chairmen of the PDP in the senatorial district will also be given motorcycles each on Monday, May 21, 2018 to make hiccups associated with transportation for them a thing of the past.

He urged the ward secretaries to make judicious use of the generators and work assiduously for the victory of the PDP in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The Secretary of Ward 9, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Joy Ajunam, expressed her profound gratitude to the senator, saying that as he deemed it fit to bless them God will continue to bless him also.

The Secretary of Ward 11, Ika South, Irabor Nelson said: “Senator Nwaoboshi has distinguished himself among senators. I pray God that as he made our lives to shine, his life will shine continually. He will never lack any good thing in his life. Before his desires become needs, God will make provision.”

Ibegbulem Mgbaye and Ijegbulem Gabriel, Secretaries of Wards 1 and 10, Ika North East respectively, thanked the senator and prayed the Almighty God to bless him immensely, saying he has put smiles on their faces.