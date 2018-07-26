The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are currently embroiled in a row over the fiat given to an Appeal Court judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, to continue with the hearing of an alleged fraud case against the senator.

Prior to his elevation to the Appeal Court, Justice Idris was presiding over the case at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

However, the President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, was later petitioned by Nwaoboshi’s lawyer to allow Justice Idris return to the lower court to conclude the case.

The request was made pursuant to Section 396(7) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which allows a High Court judge elevated to the Court of Appeal to conclude all partly heard cases in his docket at the High Court.

Justice Idris was later granted fiat by the Appeal Court president to return to the lower court for further hearing of the case.

Dissatisfied, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a motion against the fiat. The commission is seeking the re-assignment of the case to another judge.

However, arguing Nwaoboshi’s counter to EFCC’s motion on Thursday, his lawyer, Dr. V. J. O. Azinge (SAN), noted that the EFCC has taken no step to challenge the fiat given to the court which vests dispensation in the judge to conclude the matter.

She said the matter falls within the categories of ‘part-heard’ cases that could be heard by the judge.

According to the silk, a matter is said to be ‘part-heard’ when court proceedings have begun but it is yet to be concluded.

She added: “The mischief rule sought to be remedy by the ACJA is to remove bottlenecks to speedy conclusion of criminal trials. This is a ‘part-heard’ matter with a fiat. Re-assigning the matter to another judge will endanger its justice because the prosecution has already called its witnesses in the case”.

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, said the case does not fall within the categories of ‘part-heard’ cases which can be entertained by Justice Idris. He argued that Section 494 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 is explicit enough on what are ‘part-heard’ cases.

He said the judge can only continue with the hearing of the matter if the anti-graft agency has concluded its case before his elevation.

“The fact that the court need to have a fiat to continue with the hearing of the case is an indication that it had already lost its jurisdiction to entertain it. Parties and counsel cannot by consent confer jurisdiction on the court where none exist.

“Section 494 of the ACJA has clearly defined the meaning of a part-heard case and no meaning should be read into it”, he said.

Ruling on the contentious issue has been fixed for July 31.

Senator Nwaoboshi was on April 25 arraigned before the court by the EFCC alongside two firms; Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, on a two-count charge of alleged N322 million fraud.

In the charge marked, FHC/L/117C/2018, the EFCC alleged that the defendants committed the offences between May and June 2014 in Lagos.

Nwaoboshi was said to have acquired a property described as Guinea House, Marine Road, in Apapa Lagos, for the sum of N805 million when he reasonably ought to have known that N322 million out of the purchase sum formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.

The money was said to have been transferred to the vendors by the order of Suiming Electrical Ltd. Suiming Electrical was also alleged to have on May 14, 2014, aided Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch to commit money laundering.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 15(2), (d) , 15 (3) and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011.