The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would be re-elected in the 2019 presidential election.

Mr Ngige spoke on Sunday at Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, while addressing newly elected local government officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

The minister said Mr Buhari had done so well to merit re-election.

“I stand before you today to say Mr President has done so well in all ramifications.

“He will be returned by Nigerians in 2019 in a landslide victory,” he said.

Mr Ngige, who noted that the party would contest all elective positions in the general elections, urged party faithful to work hard to ensure that the APC scores not less than 70 per cent of the votes cast in the state.

He commended the party members for ensuring a smooth and peaceful local government congress held in the 21 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

“Contrary to what the prophets of doom had expected, the APC in the state had a hitch-free local government congress,” he said.

The National Treasurer of APC, George Moghalu, also commended the party for the peaceful conduct of the congress in the state.

“I am very optimistic the same good conduct will be witnessed during the state congress,” Mr Moghalu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other stakeholders that spoke at the event pledged to work in unity and harmony to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 general elections.