



Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has thrown his weight behind the quest that the Senate President’s position should go to the South East.

In an interview, Ngige, a former governor of Anambra State, said that both Dr Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Ben Uwajimogu are fully qualified for the position and should be considered by their party, APC.

Ngige said: “We have those that are ranking now. We have Ben Uwajimogu, he is now a two-term Senator, he is coming back from the ruling party.

“We have Dr Orji Uzor Kalu. Orji Uzor Kalu was a Federal Assembly legislator during the military regime, it’s counted, because it was a National Assembly, so he has got some ranking.

“Therefore, Orji Uzor Kalu is also qualified. Okorocha’s case will be determined before then.

“We now have some senators unlike the last time when we had zero non-party senator coming from the Southeast. There was nobody at all. So, the Southeast should definitely be in the equation, I mean the proportion of Senate presidency.”

Ngige also spoke of the just concluded general elections, condemning the violence that trailed the polls in some states.