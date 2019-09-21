<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, says the dominance of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State, will come to the end in 2021.

The former Governor of Anambra State, and Senator who represented Anambra Central senatorial zone, spoke with newsmen at the weekend.

He declared that the All Progressive Congress APC, had made mistakes in the state before and would not allow such to repeat itself again during the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

Ngige took APGA government in the state to the cleaners, adding that in the party’s many years of leadership, that everything had collapsed including roads, hospitals education among others, noting that only the roads his administration built in the state were the only ones standing.

Ngige, said his Party, APC would do everything possible in 2021 governorship election to ease APGA out of the way, saying ‘enough is enough ”

Going further, he said the Specialist hospitals his administration planned to build in all the Senatorial zones in the state to stop our people traveling to India and dying, was stopped by the APGA government till date and it was not fair to our people.

According to the Minister, “I don’t think APC will lose the state again, we will work hard not to lose this state, we shall put whatever we can, we put it in because we need this place, we need it more than APGA”

”APGA handled this place in the last 16years and they have not shown us progress. Look around, the roads that are motorable today are the roads I built as governor, should that be the situation after 16years?

”the answer is big no. look at the hospitals, all the general hospitals you can’t point at one and say it’s very functional or there’s a good referral centres”

”Federal government should actually concern itself with polices of and do pilot programmes like they are doing of one teaching hospital in every state, if you don’t have, they will give you a free medical centre. It’s a pilot programme as far as I’m concerned on tertiary health”

The state government should build their own teaching hospitals and call it state teaching hospital, fund it and refer their people there”

”Most of the state universities are not well funded as we speak today, is only federal universities that are founded, only federal universities you will see lectures teachings and doing research. The state tertiary institutions, be it their university, be it polytechnic, colleges of education are not working ”

“So, we need actually the state government to know what their responsibilities are, if they don’t know, they should go back to their constitution or go to school or come to their house to be tutored ”

“After our last Senatorial election, we noticed some cracks and those cracks were more widened and because of the way the presidential election was managed here and national assembly elections too”

”we know we didn’t perform well at all but we have still gone back to the drawing table, we have started asking ourselves the reason for the failure to deliver and we are getting the answers,” Ngige said