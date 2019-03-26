<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Senator representing Southern Borno in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has said that he has all the qualities to emerged the next senate president.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, Ndume said he is much in the race for the office of the Senate president and the chairman of the national assembly, calling on all senators-elect to support him.

Ndume who said he will always stand by the truth, added that a lot of well meaning Nigerians and his colleagues have asked him to contest for the office of the Senate president when the 9th national assembly is inaugurated.

“My ambition to be the next senate president is still intact because I have the qualities,” Ndume said before flying to his home state for more consultation.

“I will stand by the truth even if I stand along,” Ndume said of his conviction that he can emerged the next senate president.

“For you to contest for the office of the Senate president, you must have been supported by your people. My people are in support of my ambition. The elders are in support and most of my colleagues and senators-elect are in support,” Ndume added.

Ndume who said he will still meet with other elders and all the senators elect from the state during his stay, added that they were the ones that asked him to contest for the Senate Presidency.