<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Senators-elect on the platform of All Progressives Congress on Wednesday countered Senator Mohammed Ndume’s claims that Senator Ahmad Lawan’s nomination as preferred candidate for the Senate presidency shocked the senators-elect at the meeting where the decision was announced.

The choice of the Senate president was announced by the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday at a dinner hosted in the honour of the senators-elect by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ndume had on Tuesday told newsmen that the senators-elect at the meeting were not happy with the decision.

However, some senators-elect on the platform of the APC on Wednesday countered Ndume’s position.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, who is also the appointed spokesman of the group, revealed that nomination of Lawan was spontaneously applauded by the senators-elect at the dinner.

Sabi added that elected senators of the Peoples Democratic Party will cooperate with Lawan to succeed as Senate president in the ninth National Assembly.

He also assured Nigerians that the decision of the APC to pick Lawan as its candidate for the office of the Senate president will not lead to crisis.