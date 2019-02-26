



Former Senate Leader Mohammed Ali Ndume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has garnered 300, 637 votes to defeat his rival, Kudla Haske, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 84, 608 votes.

The APC senator emerged winner of the Southern Borno Senatorial Constituency election as declared by the Returning Officer, Prof. Isa Hassan.

Ndume, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after victory, thanked the electorate for their support.

“I am very humbled and indebted to the people of my constituency who came out en masse to support me.

“I must commend my people for their resilience, despite attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents on voters at Pulka community, they defied the insurgents to exercise their franchise.

“Despite all the desperation by PDP, we came out victorious. We thank God. We promise to deliver more than 90 percent votes for Mr President and we are keeping the promise,” he said.

Ndume commended INEC for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results of senate and other House of Representatives election are still being collated in the state.