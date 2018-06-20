The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has identified two hotbeds in the state, where members of Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, carry out their attacks. To this end, the lawmaker has called on security agencies to intensify efforts on the two identified black spots of Boko Haram.

Reacting to last weekend’s killing of scores of people on the outskirt of Damboa town in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, he said reports have it that the insurgents are operating from two bases.

Ndume, who issued a statement from Saudi Arabia, where he went to perform the lesser hajj, said, if the military strike at the bases, the insurgents would be tamed and possibly rendered harmless. He said the two bases are the Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok axis and the Lake Chad axis. He revealed that they are reported to be the operational bases of the terrorists.

“We are appealing to the military to intensify operation on the darkest spots in Borno State, where the insurgents are said to be carrying out their operations from. These two spots are reported to be Damboa/Gwoza axis and the Lake Chad axis. It is suspected and reported that Abubakar Shekau, a factional leader of the sect, is operating from the Chibok axis, while Mamman Nur’s group operates from the Lake Chad axis,” he said.

He said if the military moves into the bases of the insurgents with superior firepower, the insurgents would be defeated.

“They should clear the two bases for us to have peace. These are the two reported and known bases of the insurgents in Borno State,” he said.

Condoling with the family of those who were killed in the Damboa attack, he said he has sent a delegation to visit the injured at the hospital and donated undisclosed amounts of money to the victims.