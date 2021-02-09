



Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah has constructed and handed-over a grade one Primary Health Care (PHC) facility at Kanya, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Newsmen report that Na’Allah represents Kebbi South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Garba Muhammad, Special Assistant to Na’Allah on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said the two-floor building, comprising eight wards of out-patient, maternity and pediatric sections was handed over to government after its inauguration by Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Muhammad Jafaru, described the facility as world class.

“This facility is indeed a world class, equipped with modern hospital beds, two incubators, birth delivery suite, medical laboratory, a new ambulance and vast accommodation for personnel.

“This will not only improve on the healthcare of people of Danko-Wasagu local government area and Zuru Emirate alone, but the entire people of Kebbi,” he said.

Bagudu observed that provision of personnel accommodation by Sen. Na’Allah was a critical intervention which would add value to the healthcare system in the state.

This, according to him, will make healthcare providers more comfortable and settled to perform their duties diligently.





He said that it would ultimately translate into good outcome, adding that “We sincerely appreciate that”.

While handing over the keys of the personnel accommodation to the governor, Na’Allah promised that in the second phase of the project he would deliver an additional two-flat personnel accommodation unit and complete the perimeter fencing of the facility.

He said very soon other health facility projects such as PHC Garin Baka, Ngaski LGA, PHC Giron Masa, Shanga LGA and PHC Dankolo, Sakaba LGA would be inaugurated and handed over to the state government.

Earlier, Na’Allah handed over completed two blocks of six classrooms each, one block of four classrooms, a Headmaster’s office and a store in Primary School, Bedi, in Zuru LGA.

At the inauguration performed by retired Maj-Gen. Sani Sami, Gomo II, Emir of Zuru, Na’Allah was given an Appreciation Award by Bedi Community Development Association in recognition of his support for education in the community.

The Emir, in his remarks, lauded the senator for his quality representation, dedication and outstanding performance in providing constituency intervention projects especially in the areas of education, health, security, water and electricity.

Others he said, were; job opportunities, youths and women empowerment and sundry developmental areas to the people of Kebbi South Senatorial Zone.