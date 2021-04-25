The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on Saturday, conveyed an emergency security meeting at the government house in Minna following the latest attack on Military camp in Zagzaga Community in Munya local government area of the state by armed bandits.

One Soldier and a Civilian were killed during the attack which occurred on Wednesday last while a military vehicle was burnt and another one taken away by the bandits who invaded the Military camp at about 4:00am.

The attack on the Military camp is the second in one month after a similar attack on Security Joint TaskForce camp in Allawa and Bassa in Shiroro local government area led to the death of five soldiers and a Mobile Policeman.

Although the details of the security meeting which has in attendance, all the heads of security agencies in the state, community leaders and other critical stakeholders was not known, it was gathered that the meeting was to come up with a new strategies to deal with the growing Banditry activities across the state.

The meeting was presided over by the state Governor who cut short his engagements in Abuja over the rising security challenges in the state.

Meanwhile the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Musa has described the activities of gunmen across the country as an “abomination to human existence” saying that Nigerians are going through worst hardship in the nation history due to attacks on towns, communities and villages across the country by “these enemies of the people.”





Senator Sani Musa whose entire constituency has been under siege from armed bandits in the last six years, however urged the people to remain calm and use this period of Ramadan to pray to Allah to see them through this moment of hardship, adding that “There is no consolation that will be better than having peace and our people return to their homes”.

In a statement in Minna on Saturday, the Senator maintained that “Towns and villages have been under attack, with hundreds of lives lost, properties destroyed and animals rustled by some infidels bandits and Boko Haram terrorist that have continued to terrorize our communities.

“I’m therefore appealing for understanding as government is re- strategizing on how to neutralize the bandits and terrorist by following them to their hideouts”, he submitted.

Despite the hardship being face by the as a result of this ugly situation, the Senator appeal to the people remain calm and “give government all necessary possible support that will help in tackling these unprovoked attacks”.

“We should remain law abiding and resist any temptation of resistance to constituted authorities in the culture of violence, we should always remember our modest culture of nonviolence to issues that we promptly want government to address with urgency to bring back the desired peace in our Senatorial District, Niger State and Nigeria”, he added.