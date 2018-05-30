Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Wednesday welcomed Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party.

Murray-Bruce, who had, on Monday, urged Dino Melaye to resume at the Senate, said, it was nice to have Melaye back in the red chamber.

He went on to welcome him to PDP and promised that he would not experience “trauma or intimidation.”

Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday returned to the Senate, and his decision to take an interim seat near the former Senate President, David Mark, led to speculations that he was defecting to the PDP

Drama started when Melaye urged Senate President Bukola Saraki to order the sergeants-at-arms to create a space for him on the side of the minority Peoples Democratic Party, saying that he would sit near the former Senate President, David Mark, though Mark was absent at the proceedings.

And despite the Senate President Bukola Saraki directing him otherwise, Melaye sat at the opposition PDP section throughout the plenary.