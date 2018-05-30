The embattled lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, attended plenary on Wednesday in a cervical collar and with a walking stick.

This is the first time Melaye would be at the Senate in over one month.

The lawmaker had been involved in struggles with men of the Nigeria Police before his arraignment before Abuja and Kogi State courts over alleged gun-running, attempted suicide, among others.

He was injured and hospitalised over injuries he sustained in one of the struggles.

Melaye raised a point of order to thanks the Senate, the House of Representatives and the leaderships for defending him during his travails.