<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kogi West Senatorial poll, Dino Melaye, has called for total cancellation of the November 16 election.

Melaye made the call while submitting a petition at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja over the election on Wednesday.

The petition addressed to INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, was received by INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, and the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

Melaye said he had also copied INEC National Commissioner supervising Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa adding that he attached to the petition 21 video CDs and documentary evidence to prove that there was no election in Kogi West on November 16.

“The object of my petition is that I am demanding for the entire cancellation of the election.

“The demand is based on electoral malpractices, violence, ballot boxes stocking, the use of helicopters to intimidate voters among other electoral crime committed on November 16

“This is not an election; we are going to take it up and fight for our right to finish,’’ Melaye said.

He alleged that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) as well as requisite Guidelines and Regulations issued for the election.

“We urge the commission to cancel the entire election for the Senate in Kogi West held on November 16,’’ he said.

Melaye said that the claim that fake policemen operated during the election was condemnable.

“If fake police officers overpowered over 66,000 security officers deployed for Kogi and Bayelsa, it means there is a problem in the country.

“If the police officers were fake, were the guns and bullets used, fake?

“Were fake police men driving police vehicles and helicopters?’’ Melaye asked.

Okoye who received the letter on behalf of INEC Chairman commended and assured Mr Melaye that the commission would look into the petition.