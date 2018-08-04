Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says the police want to kill him.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Melaye said no politician has been humiliated in Nigeria like him.

The senator asked the police to release his international passport as ordered by a magistrate’s court.

“The same police have been looking for me to kill me. As I speak to you, I have six arraignments in six different courts for one frivolous, framed-up charge or the other,” the lawmaker said.

“No politician has been so humiliated in this country. Six arraignments. One by the federal government through the office of the attorney-general of the federation and five by the Nigeria police.

“The latest was on Wednesday last week, a fresh arraignment before an FCT high court.”

Melaye said he has asked Mike Ozekhome, his counsel, to collect his passport from the police because he does not feel safe.

The senator has been accused of arming people for armed robbery and kidnapping.

He is also standing trial for purportedly providing false information on an alleged assassination attempt on his life.