The Chairman of Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sen. Dino Melaye, Saturday alleged that the Nigeria Police wanted him dead at all cost following an attack on his convoy at Mopa-Amuro in Kogi State last Thursday.

He made the allegation in a statement his media assistant, Mr. Gideon Ayodele, issued after the Kogi State Police Command said the police officers, who were on duty were shot at severally by Melaye’s security guards.

Melaye explained what happened on the fateful day, noting that while returning from Isanlu, some armed police officers stopped his car, which he said, was next to the vehicle of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) leading his convoy and starting shooting his vehicle.

He noted that the police stopped the vehicle of the civil defence corps arrested them and suddenly opened fire on my vehicle including my back up vehicle.

He said: “We all have to run for our dear lives. They continue to shoot at my Jeep. Apart from the officers of the NSCDC, there were no other security men in my convoy.

“All these were happening in spite of my earlier letter to the Kogi State Police Command informing them of my plan to commission my projects across the seven local government councils. My lawyer also wrote them and they acknowledged the letters.”

The senator alleged that the Kogi State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ali Janga, was economical with the truth, noting that no body from my convoy exchanged gun battle with the police.

According to him, police alleged that it was the last vehicle in my convoy that contained security men shot the police. This is a big lie. If it is so, why was it that nobody was arrested?

He said: “The vehicle they were talking about was never shot. Why was it that it was my car that was next to civil defence vehicle that was attacked?”