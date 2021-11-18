Senator Melaye: Why PDP governors are angry about direct primaries

Nigerian politician and former senator, Dino Melaye, has revealed the reason why some governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), are urging lawmakers to reverse the recently passed Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

He disclosed this on his Facebook page, stating that direct primaries allow democracy to return to the people, which the governors do not want to practice.

He said, “I know that many governors are against direct primaries but I am not against it because democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people.

“But ‘Delegatocracy’ is a government of the delegates by the delegates for the delegates and this should not be made to determine the collective interest of the people.

“Democracy is also not ‘greedocracy’. Greedocracy is a government of the greedy by the greedy and for the greedy. It is time for us to take democracy back to the people who are the owners of the government.

“Government is not owned by the people in power but Nigerians”.