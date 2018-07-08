Kogi west Senator Dino Melaye on Friday night released a new song to express his desire to return to his former political party, Peoples Democratic Party.

In the video trending in the social media, Melaye said PDP is his home adding that he was missing the opposition party and could not wait to rejoin the party.

In the video, he sang, “PDP! Oh my home, oh my home, oh my home, when shall I see my home? When shall I see my PDP, I will never forget my home,”

Melaye had dumped the PDP in 2014, the platform he was first elected as a member of the House of Representative.

He later joined the APC, the platform he was elected to represent Kogi West Senatorial District in the Upper chamber.