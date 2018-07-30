Senator Dino Melaye has explained how he escaped from being kidnapped last Thursday while going to attend his court proceedings in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District was reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen in Gwagalada, an area in Abuja.

He explained that while on his way to Lokoja, a Sienna and Hilux filled with four gunmen barricaded the area, shooting sporadically.

“I was going to attend my court sessions in Lokoja, Shortly after Gwagalada, a Sienna and Hilux that I have warned about a night before created a barricade and started shooting sporadically.

“I will say through the Grace of God I saw a tree and I claimed it; I was on that tree when I saw the four armed men pass, after a while, they passed again”. he added.

The lawmaker, whose whereabouts was said to be unknown, disclosed that he was inside a bush for about 11 hours.

“I was in that wilderness for about 11 hours trekking to nowhere, only to get into the main road and I found my way back to Abuja”.

He dismissed reports about his kidnap being a framework avoiding him to appear in court.

The lawmaker, however, stated that he has never missed any of his court proceedings, adding that he has been arraigned by the Federal Government and the police five times.

“I have never missed any of my court sessions, I have been arraigned by the Federal Government and the police five times and I have never missed any of those proceedings”.

But the Nigeria Police Force says it had not received any complaint about the reported abduction of the lawmaker.

The police through its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said that no police station or division had received any complaint or report “of the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye from any of his family member, friend, associate or staff to indicate that the Senator has been kidnapped”.

He called on witnesses and family members of the lawmaker to come forward to aid the investigation.