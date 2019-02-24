



The incumbent lawmaker representing the Kogi West Senatorial district at the National Assembly and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Saturday’s rescheduled general election, Senator Dino Melaye, defeated his major challenger in the race, Senator Smart Adeyemi, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Mopa-Moro LGA.

The Collation Officer for Mopa-Moro LGA, Mr. Ibrahim Ismaila, announced the interim results at the INEC LG collation centre in office in Mopa around 3am on Sunday.

He said that the PDP (senatorial) candidate, polled 5,112 votes, trailed by Adeyemi of the APC, who polled 3,658 votes.

Other results from Mopa are:

ADC – 784

SDP – 26 votes

Total valid votes – 9717

Rejected votes – 336 rejected

Total votes – 10,055

House of Representatives:

PDP – 3,703

APC – 3,157

ADC – 2,609

Total votes- 10,042

Valid votes – 9,704

Rejected – 338

Presidential:

PDP – 5,336

APC – 3,646

Total – 10,055

Valid – 9,507

Rejected – 336