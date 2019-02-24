The incumbent lawmaker representing the Kogi West Senatorial district at the National Assembly and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Saturday’s rescheduled general election, Senator Dino Melaye, defeated his major challenger in the race, Senator Smart Adeyemi, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Mopa-Moro LGA.
The Collation Officer for Mopa-Moro LGA, Mr. Ibrahim Ismaila, announced the interim results at the INEC LG collation centre in office in Mopa around 3am on Sunday.
He said that the PDP (senatorial) candidate, polled 5,112 votes, trailed by Adeyemi of the APC, who polled 3,658 votes.
Other results from Mopa are:
ADC – 784
SDP – 26 votes
Total valid votes – 9717
Rejected votes – 336 rejected
Total votes – 10,055
House of Representatives:
PDP – 3,703
APC – 3,157
ADC – 2,609
Total votes- 10,042
Valid votes – 9,704
Rejected – 338
Presidential:
PDP – 5,336
APC – 3,646
Total – 10,055
Valid – 9,507
Rejected – 336