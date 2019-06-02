<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has confirmed that he is interested in the State governorship election.

The Senator made his intention known in a meeting of the People Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state which held at the residence of David Jemibewon, a retired General.

Melaye later posted a cryptic message on his official twitter handle after report of his intention to contest for the November 16 Kogi governorship election surfaced online.

If he emerges as the PDP candidate, Melaye would be seeking to displace incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progresives Congress (APC), who has also declared interest in running for a second term.