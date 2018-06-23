The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has described the ongoing convention of the All Progressives Party (APC) as a “joke”.

The lawmaker was elected on the platform of the ruling party. He anchored most of the campaign programmes of the party in different parts of the country.

In a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, Melaye expressed happiness “to be away from the joke going on in Naija today,”.

He also posted picture of himself at a train station in the UK.

Melaye has been having a running battle the police. Two months ago, he was prevented from travelling through the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport, Abuja.

His pleas that he travelling to Morocco on an official duty fell on deaf ears.

The police laid siege to his residence, forcing him to surrender after ignoring several invitations.

While taking him to a court in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, to charge him with gun running, Melaye jumped out of a moving vehicle and landed in the hospital.

This did not stop the police from arraigning him for gun running and criminal conspiracy. The trial is ongoing.

Melaye created a scene when he returned to the senate after the brouhaha. He had requested to sit with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers.

He has been hinting at leaving APC. He claims the charges against him were politically motivated.