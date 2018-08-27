Nigerian lawmaker senator Dino Melaye on Monday said that the Nigerian Police and Kogi State government were in a fresh plot to kill him.

It is over a month ago when the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district got allegedly abducted, and later regained freedom after about eleven hours in the “wilderness”

Upon his escape from kidnappers, Melaye called on the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to restore his security aides, saying he is an “exposed” citizen.

However, Melayes’s supposed “enemies” are once again after his life for reasons he described as “speaking truth to power”.

But, it is a new story as the senator said his latest attack happened while he company of some journalists, noting that accusations of him lying is ridiculous.

“I was the one attacked by the police, they try to kill me, Ait reporter and other journalists were there. It was reported by Ait and other national print media,” Dino Melaye tweeted.

“To turn around and accuse harmless me of lies is ridiculous. But this time they will be shocked because I know too much,”

Melaye’s troubles with Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello who he alleged to have sponsored failed assassination attempts against him is far from over, as the government features in this new assassination plot.

“Nigerian police working with Kogi State Govt is trying to frame me up again with culpable Homicide and illegal possession of firearm. This is going to be the 6th arraignment of police against me,” Melaye said.

He called on members of the international community to intervene in the matter which the police is yet to respond to.