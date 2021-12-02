Senator Mark mourns Joseph Wayas’ demise

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has described the demise of one of his predecessors, Dr Joseph Wayas, as a sad end of an era.

Dr Wayas was the Second Republic President of the Senate during the administration of Alhaji Shehu Shagari between October 1, 1979, and December 31, 1983.

He was the 4th President of the Nigerian Senate.

The death of Dr Wayas, according to Senator Mark, indicated that most of the key players of that era have gone to the great beyond.

In his tribute on the transition of Dr Wayas, Senator Mark described the late politician as “a flamboyant, vibrant and distinguished parliamentarian who left his positive footprints in the sand of time”.

Senator Mark in a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, paid glowing tribute to Dr Wayas for his invaluable contributions especially his solid foundation for democracy and the legislature in Nigeria.

“Senator Wayas was a great nationalist.

“He was a parliamentarian par excellence.

“His diligence, honesty and uncommon dedication to the ideals of nationhood remain reference points.

“He brought dignity and respect to the legislature by adhering to the rule of law, separation of power and collaborating with the executive arm of government without compromising the independence of the legislature,” Senator Mark stated.

Senator Mark recalled the wise counsel he received from Dr Wayas while in office as the President of the Senate, adding, “Wayas was always handy anytime we had some knotty issues in the Senate. He called and visited regularly to see how we were fairing”.

“His death at this time is a loss to the nation especially the legislature because “We shall miss his wise counsel and honest contributions to the issues and welfare of Nigerians,” Mark wrote.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to immortalize Wayas in recognition of his contributions to national development and prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.