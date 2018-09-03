Former Senate President David Mark has handed over the structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue to Samuel Ortom, governor of the state.

Mark handed over the Benue PDP to Ortom on Monday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ortom defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month, accusing the federal government of failing the state.

Mark said with the calibre of the people that had come back to PDP fold, the party could win “any election in the country”.

”As they (new members) joined us we need to give them some positions thereby giving them a sense of belonging,” he said.

“We have constituted an integration committee which will work 24/7 to ensure proper harmonisation right from the council ward upwards.”

Ortom on his part, assured the party leaders that he would work together with them ahead of the 2019 elections.

He said there is neither a permanent enemy nor friend in politics but permanent interest

“Our coming together was for the interest of the state and that was what brought them together,” he said.

He commended the party’s leadership for agreeing to review its structure in order to accommodate the people that defected with him to PDP.

Ortom, who is seeking reelection in office, promised other governorship aspirants that as the leader of the party in the state, he would not compromise the rules and constitution of the party.

“There will be a level playing field for all the aspirants,” he said.