Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has described the purported impeachment plot against the governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom as null and void.

Reacting to the development in Benue state today, Senator Mark said the alleged impeachment of governor Ortom by eight out of the 30 members House of Assembly is at best an exercise in futility.

According to Mark: “it is unconstitutional and devoid of any known legislative practices and procedures.

“I will advice members of the Benue state House of Assembly to be guided by the constitution and legislative rules and procedures. They should not engage in any act that could undermine the established tenet of democracy.

“The action of some members of Benue State House of Assembly violates section 188(2) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which requires that a Notice of Impeachment has to be supported by at least one third of the members of the House to be valid. This is obviously not the case here.

“What is expected of the law makers is a collaborative effort with executive arm of state government to provide the needed dividend of democracy to the people of Benue state.”

“They should remember that the interest and welfare of the people of Benue state is paramount. Anything less would be a disservice to the people they swore to serve.”

Senator Mark, however, advised the governor not to be distracted by the development but remain focused and steadfast in the discharge of his duties.

The former Senate President implored the people of Benue state to remain calm and law-abiding just as he counseled security operatives to maintain law and order objectively.