Former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator David Mark, has clamoured for rancour free Congresses as party faithful elect delegates for the 2019 polls later this month.

He also cautioned against imposition of candidates by the party leadership during the PDP Congresses between now and October.

Senator Mark advised party faithful in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday to conduct themselves peacefully according to the rules of the game, stressing that the will of the people must be allowed to prevail.

He added: “as we converge to elect delegates to the Congresses beginning from Saturday, we must be guided by democratic tenets and observe the principle of fairness and justice.

“We must demonstrate to fellow country men and women that we are truly democratic. I am sure that our members nationwide will showcase our reformed and rebranded Party as the preferred choice for the people.”

The presidential aspirant reiterated why he joined the presidential race saying “I believe I can make a positive difference in Nigeria.”

According to him: “nobody can shy away from the fact that Nigeria is currently faced with intractable security, economic and socio-political challenges that unarguably threatens the corporality of the country.

“Rarely has our country been faced with such a state of uncertainty, despair, suspicion and division. Time has come for all men and women who care and have the requisite experiences and courage to stand up, retrieve it from the brink and lead our nation into prosperity.”

Senator Mark expressed optimism that his road map to economic recovery and prosperity tagged 730 model will turn around the economy of the nation within two years of his administration if elected President.

He said he had assembled a team of young Nigerian Professionals to hit the ground running and facilitate the economic recovery.

Education, he said, will be given top priority as the bedrock for development, adding “we will focus on Education and create a pool of highly trained citizens with excellent IT skills who will be employable as well as create jobs.”

“We will support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) as a matter of priority with interest free cooperative loans and appropriate technology, which will be the main driver of the economy with attendant rate of huge employment opportunities.”