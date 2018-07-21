The lawmaker representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has criticised the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, for going to supervise the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State while people are being killed in Zamfara.

Marafa, in a statement on Friday, also accused the National Working Committee of the APC, led by the Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for being unfair to the people of Zamfara by giving Yari the assignment.

The lawmaker said, “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the pictures of Governor Yari in Osun State preparing to conduct the primary as chairman of the committee set up by the APC NWC.

“How can a governor whose state is under siege from deadly bandits be roaming Nigeria in the name of national assignment when his people are being killed?

“For me, the Oshiomhole-led APC is not fair to Zamfara people because it is insensitive to pick a governor that is badly needed by his people for an assignment that can be handled by more competent people.”

Marafa asked how a person, who had allegedly failed to organise the security architecture of his state, succeed in conducting a smooth primary in a state like Osun.

He added, “Yari must be made to understand that Zamfara is his primary constituency and unless he stays and coordinates the security architecture of his state, he will continue to fool himself before those that care to listen to him.

“Blood is pouring in Zamfara and we have not seen a sincere commitment from the state leadership under Yari to end the tragic situation.”