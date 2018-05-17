The chairman, senate committee on petroleum, Senator Kabiru Marafa, on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis trailing the congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country.

Marafa, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, said that the crisis is capable of scuttling the party’s chances in the 2019 elections.

He alleged that in Zamfara, the national working committee (NWC) of the party and Abdulaziz Yari, the governor ”deliberately’sabotaged the process by not following party guidelines in conducting any of the two congresses held so far.”

”After looking at the whole congresses, the way it started, you know what the party did and everything, there is massive conspiracy against the party and against the leader of the party,” he said.

”If you look at the first scenario, some people just came up with the idea of one year extension for the members of NWC.

”The president was advised that the extension was illegal and will portend serious problem to the success of the party. ‘The president put his feet down and said we should go for elective congresses or consensus where possible.

”The party came up with guidelines on how these congresses should be conducted , but the same party that produced these guidelines were the first people that broke the rules.

”The whole thing was a kind of sabotage, that the congresses would be rancorous, that there will be parallel congresses, and a set of executive will be established for each state. ‘The whole thing comes to just one thing, another sabotage.”

However, Marafa said unless the party did what was right and the leaders at the top addressed the issues critically, ”there is going to be a problem.”